Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.14. 231,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,834. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average is $257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

