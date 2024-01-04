Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after buying an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,848,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

