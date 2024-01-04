Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 582,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,796,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,188,000 after purchasing an additional 321,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

