Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 5,391 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.