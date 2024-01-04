Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $464.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.79 and its 200 day moving average is $441.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

