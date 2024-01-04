Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,647 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

