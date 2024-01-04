The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

NYSE:SHW opened at $296.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.64 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

