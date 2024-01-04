39,861 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

