Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

