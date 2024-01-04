Talbot Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 175,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $290.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

