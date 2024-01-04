Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.