InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Shares of IPO remained flat at C$2.26 during trading hours on Thursday. 41,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,509. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.46. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.16 and a 1-year high of C$3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$46.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.30 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.5069124 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

