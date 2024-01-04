Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $258.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $208.49 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average of $244.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.