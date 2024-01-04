Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,953 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

