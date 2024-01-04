Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 276,082 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 276,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,323,000 after buying an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.49 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

