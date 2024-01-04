Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

