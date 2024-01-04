Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after buying an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,939 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

