Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE ACN opened at $337.95 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.86. The firm has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

