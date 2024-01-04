TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

