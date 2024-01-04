Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Stock Down 3.1 %

TGT opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.68. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

