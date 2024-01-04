Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of BWX Technologies worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $75.83 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.