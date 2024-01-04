Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Cable One worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 51.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 28.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 2.2 %

CABO stock opened at $541.35 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $506.18 and a one year high of $861.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

