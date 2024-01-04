Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Buys 304 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 13.2% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

