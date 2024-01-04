International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

