Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average of $196.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.