The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $191.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.89. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

