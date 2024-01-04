Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $250,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

