MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

CXH opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

