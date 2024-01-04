GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

