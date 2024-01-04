GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $204,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 178.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 67,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Halliburton by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

