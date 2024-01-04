GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $227,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 2.5 %

WSO opened at $409.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.45. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.29 and a twelve month high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

