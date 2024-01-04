GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,422 shares of company stock worth $8,076,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

