GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 7,577 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 22.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 181,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 61,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.66.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.