California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CRC opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

