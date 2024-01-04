GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $220,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $112,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

