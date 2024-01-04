GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 28.3% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $214.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $221.52.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

