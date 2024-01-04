GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $278,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

HIG opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

