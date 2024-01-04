GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $312,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $242.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

