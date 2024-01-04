GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $259,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $17,319,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

