8,397 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth $463,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in HNI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth $957,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI opened at $41.67 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

HNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $821,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

