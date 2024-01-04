Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 44833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Nevada Copper Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$182 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.63.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0431894 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

