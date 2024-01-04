Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 57025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Ceapro Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 24.86%. Analysts predict that Ceapro Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.