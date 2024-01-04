Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 23,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,551,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on COIN. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 499,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,860,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 499,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,860,365.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 783,212 shares of company stock valued at $112,432,593. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $152.24 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $187.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

