Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $21.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00085609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00032812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.