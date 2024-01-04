PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
In related news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
