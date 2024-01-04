PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAXS. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

