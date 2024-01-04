PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 7,513 shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $102,251.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $102,251.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 178.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.