Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NEA opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

