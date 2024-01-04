Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.76.

NYSE:FND opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

