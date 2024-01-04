Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $1,655,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 83.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $478,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

