Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
